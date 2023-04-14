Top Stories
Related Video
BANK OF CANADA COVERAGE
2:32
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada’s second rate pause
5:23
Bank of Canada rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: Experts
13:59
Stephen Poloz: Canadians' expectations will drive inflation lower
2:41
BoC more likely to raise rates instead of lowering them: John Manley
14:42
READ: Bank of Canada's rate announcement statement
7:31
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place': Strategist
Apr 13
David Rosenberg: 'Hyperventilating' about potential recession is unnecessary9:47
David Rosenberg: 'Hyperventilating' about potential recession is unnecessary
A prominent economist said he’s still predicting a recession in Canada this year, but that shouldn’t be a source of panic.
16h ago4:02
CP Rail, Kansas City Southern merger clears path for more cargo, but hitches remain
The merger of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. with Kansas City Southern Railway Co. is now official.
Mar 30
Canada Life's Insurance Live!
Join us on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. for Insurance Live! Canada Life’s must-see virtual event for advisors. You can look forward to engaging discussions with industry experts during this signature two-hour event.
15h ago5:23
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Bank of America; CPI data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
21h ago5:46
Canadian-owned pork plants in jeopardy as soaring inflation dents demand
Hog plants are at risk of shutting as soaring inflation hampers demand for pork while feed costs climb.
20h ago
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 3.6% in February7:08
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 3.6% in February
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 3.6 per cent to $71.5 billion in February, as sales of petroleum and coal products helped lead the drop.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
Should you fight an eviction?
6:08
Another earnings season is upon us. Here's what one expert is anticipating
-
6:17
'Ask a lot of questions' before deciding what to do with your tax refund: experts
6:21
Undervalued health care stocks: Three hot picks from Eden Rahim
-
Growth opportunities in Canadian lithium stocks: Three hot picks from Cole McGill
-
Toronto-Dominion becomes biggest bank short with US$3.7 billion on the line
-
22h ago6:35
'A reflection': Stampede tarp auction an indicator of Alberta's booming economy
The amount of money that was flowing freely at the annual Calgary Stampede canvas auction Thursday night was just the sort of gusher that Alberta's oil and gas industry likes to see.
20h ago
Low unemployment could boost trend of union organizing in retail, service: experts6:31
Low unemployment could boost trend of union organizing in retail, service: experts
With Canada's unemployment rate holding near record lows, experts say an increased interest in unions among retail and service workers that began during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue — even as workers face an uphill battle against large, powerful employers.
Apr 137:44
Home prices slowly rise as buyers return to market: Royal LePage
Buyers are returning to Canada’s housing market and will likely drive home prices higher by the end of this year, according to new data from real estate franchiser Royal LePage on Thursday.
15h ago7:13
TSX recap: Index finishes slightly higher amid strength in battery metals
Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain thanks to strength in battery metals, while U.S. markets were down.
Apr 136:24
Corus Entertainment reports $15.5M Q2 loss, revenue down from year ago
Corus Entertainment the parent company of Global Television, reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago, as its revenue fell five per cent.
Apr 13
Twitter launches way for users to charge for access to their content6:49
Twitter launches way for users to charge for access to their content
Twitter is allowing users to charge for access to their content, “from longform text to hours-long video,” owner Elon Musk said in a post on the site Thursday.
Apr 134:51
Bank of Canada says inflation must be wrestled all the way to 2%
The head of the Bank of Canada told global policymakers that getting inflation back within its control range isn’t enough, reinforcing that interest rates may stay higher for longer.