(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said its Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew resigned to pursue other business opportunities as the discount carrier struggles with flight cancellations and strikes.

Bellew, who joined from Ryanair Holdings Plc after a bitter legal battle in 2019, will be succeeded as interim COO by David Morgan, who has filled the role on a temporary basis previously, EasyJet said in a statement Monday. While Bellow resigned as of July 1, he’s committed to a smooth transition, it said.

EasyJet, which last month reined in summer capacity at London Gatwick and Amsterdam Schiphol, its biggest bases, said it remains focused on improving daily operations.

EasyJet shares fell as much as 4.6% in London.

