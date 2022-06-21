EasyJet Places Order for 56 More Airbus Jets: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

EasyJet Plc: The low-cost carrier has agreed to buy 56 A320neo family aircraft, in a deal that should help the airline through “up gauging, cost efficiencies and sustainability enhancements”.

The order, which also includes converting some orders to another type, would be worth $6.5 billion at 2018 list prices, but it will actually cost the company “very substantially lower” because of price concessions

Ocado Group Plc: The grocery delivery company raised about £575 million from capital markets overnight, in a deal that it says will help fund its growth.

It also signed a £300 million credit facility as it makes a bid to expand its automated grocery-fulfillment technology around the world

DS Smith Plc: The packaging producer has managed to fight off the effects of inflation by raising prices, and currently expects volume growth of 2% to 4%.

Payment Systems Regulator: The UK based NGO plans to carry out two market reviews focusing on Mastercard and Visa’s card fees.

The regulator said it is carrying out the review because a previous investigation found that the fees paid by acquirers had “increased significantly from 2014 to 2018”

Outside The City

Rail workers will begin Britain’s biggest rail strike in three decades today after unions rejected a last-minute offer from train companies.

Meanwhile, rides on London’s public bike-rental network have hit record levels in each of the past nine months as subway strikes blight the capital’s transport system.

In Case You Missed It

The government is studying plans to relax restrictions on executives’ remuneration to make the City of London more appealing to businesses post-Brexit.

Looking Ahead

UK inflation data due tomorrow is set to show consumer prices continuing to rise even higher, boosted by a cocktail of higher fuel and food costs.

On the earnings front, software solutions provider Micro Focus International Plc and property developer Berkeley Group Holdings Plc are expected to report on Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.