EasyJet Plc will cut thousands of jobs representing as much as 30% of its workforce as the U.K. airline shrinks operations to reflect a long-term hit to demand from the coronavirus crisis.

Europe’s second-biggest discount airline will begin employee consultations on the cuts in coming days, it said in a statement Thursday. EasyJet has about 15,000 employees, suggesting as many as 4,500 jobs are at risk.

EasyJet will operate 51 aircraft fewer than planned by the end of next year and will also rationalize its network of European bases, according to the release. The carrier has already deferred delivery of 24 planes, helping to reduce near-term expenditure by more than 1 billion pounds. It’s also, and borrowed 1.1 billion pounds to shore up liquidity.

Flights remain on course to resume on June 15 on a handful of routes, the company said. Winter bookings are ahead of last year, partly as a result of people changing their flight dates.

