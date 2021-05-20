(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc reined in its plans for capacity growth and said it’s expecting a summer of gradually recovering demand as European destinations seek to reopen travel while continuing to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Europe’s second-biggest discount airline expects to offer only 15% of its pre-virus capacity in the current quarter, compared with 20% previously, before building up flights from June, it said Thursday after reporting a loss of 701 million pounds ($990 million) for the first half through March.

Late announcements on changes to travel restrictions will force similarly late additions and cancellations of services, reducing visibility over bookings, while costs are set to increase as pilots are brought back off furlough in anticipation of increased demand.

“We maintain significant flexibility to ramp capacity up or down quickly depending upon the unwinding of travel restrictions,” the company said. It said the continued short-term uncertainty makes it impossible to provide further financial guidance.

European airlines are grappling with plans to bring back flights as governments move toward relaxing their borders even as a new Indian variant of Covid-19 stirs concern about infection rates. While Britain began permitting leisure travel from Monday, there are currently only 12 nations and territories on its so-called green list.

EasyJet’s loss was within a previously guided range of 690 million pounds to 730 million pounds. Revenue fell to 240 million pounds compared with an estimate of 235 million pounds.

