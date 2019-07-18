18h ago
EasyJet Reports Postive Summer Fare Trend on Late Bookings
(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said a surge in late bookings for summer breaks is helping to lift ticket prices, putting the discount carrier on course to meet full-year earnings estimates.
- Pretax profit for the year through September will be between 400 million pounds ($497 million) and 440 million pounds, London-based EasyJet said Thursday, compared with an analyst consensus figure of 423 million pounds.
- A positive trend in revenue per seat, a measure of fares, reflected an 11% jump in sales following what the carrier called “late yield initiatives.” That’s good news for an industry where prices have been in free fall amid a Europe-wide capacity glut.
- The quarterly passenger tally increase by 8% to 26.4 million, more than the 25.6 million average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Costs fell as the company reduced cancellations by two-thirds, reducing compensation payments.
- Not all indicators are positive and demand is continuing to soften, EasyJet said, hurt by tougher macroeconomic conditions across Europe and Brexit-related consumer uncertainty in the U.K.
- EasyJet has recruited Peter Bellew as chief operating officer from rival Ryanair Holdings Plc, where he occupied a similar post. Bellew had been seen as a potential successor to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary and had revealed his departure from the Irish carrier only last week, without saying where he was going.
- EasyJet shares are down 6.4% this year after losing a quarter of their value in 2018. The stock rose 5.3% May 17 on publication of first-half results when the company said it had tweaked schedules and added backup planes to reduce the impact of air-traffic control disruption.
