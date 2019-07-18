(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said a surge in late bookings for summer breaks is helping to lift ticket prices, putting the discount carrier on course to meet full-year earnings estimates.

Pretax profit for the year through September will be between 400 million pounds ($497 million) and 440 million pounds, London-based EasyJet said Thursday, compared with an analyst consensus figure of 423 million pounds.

Key Insights

A positive trend in revenue per seat, a measure of fares, reflected an 11% jump in sales following what the carrier called “late yield initiatives.” That’s good news for an industry where prices have been in free fall amid a Europe-wide capacity glut.

The quarterly passenger tally increase by 8% to 26.4 million, more than the 25.6 million average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Costs fell as the company reduced cancellations by two-thirds, reducing compensation payments.

Not all indicators are positive and demand is continuing to soften, EasyJet said, hurt by tougher macroeconomic conditions across Europe and Brexit-related consumer uncertainty in the U.K.

EasyJet has recruited Peter Bellew as chief operating officer from rival Ryanair Holdings Plc, where he occupied a similar post. Bellew had been seen as a potential successor to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary and had revealed his departure from the Irish carrier only last week, without saying where he was going.

Market Reaction

EasyJet shares are down 6.4% this year after losing a quarter of their value in 2018. The stock rose 5.3% May 17 on publication of first-half results when the company said it had tweaked schedules and added backup planes to reduce the impact of air-traffic control disruption.

Get More

