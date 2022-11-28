(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said they successfully tested a converted jet engine running on hydrogen for the first time, as the aviation industry takes steps to move to alternative fuels and reduce green-house emissions.

The test was conducted with a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional jet engine using hydrogen created by wind and tidal power, EasyJet said in a statement Monday. Following a series of ground tests, the next step calls for so-called rig tests, followed by a full-scale ground test of a Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 jet engine, said the companies, which announced their partnership in July.

Airlines and manufacturers are pushing to use more sustainable fuel as an alternative to kerosene, though technologies including electric and hydrogen remain years away from full commercial adoption. The Race to Zero pledge backed by the United Nations is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Airbus SE is using an A380 super-jumbo to test its first propulsion system using hydrogen, a fuel the planemaker wants to introduce on a new passenger aircraft by 2035. Rival Boeing Co. is testing hydrogen fuel cells on its ScanEagle3 pilotless military drone, though the US company has expressing skepticism about the 2035 target for commercial jetliners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.