EasyJet (and all other airlines) will have operated some very bumpy flights in Europe this week, but generally things are looking up for the industry. The budget airline said summer bookings are “building well” and even its winter loss will be lower this year — despite a £40 million hit from suspending flights to Israel. Its shares jumped 5% in early trading.

We’ll see to what extent EasyJet stands out among discount rivals in the coming days, when Wizz Air and Ryanair report results.

What We’re Watching

Abrdn is chopping 500 roles, or about 10% of its workforce, as part of an overall goal to achieve a “more acceptable level of profitability” in its core investments business. Since the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen in 2017, Abrdn has seen billions of outflows and a share price plunge of more than 50%.

Beer mat maths. Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin warned that higher labour costs will further raise the price difference between pubs and supermarkets. Beer maths major Dave Goodman breaks down the decimal pints below.

Finally, Thames Water dumped almost five times more sewage into London’s rivers in the eight months to December last year compared to the same period in 2022, (not particularly) fresh figures from City Hall show this morning.

Global Catch-Up

Trump is racing toward 2024 Biden rematch after New Hampshire win.

Netflix posts best customer gain since surge during pandemic.

SAP plans a restructuring that’ll affect about 8,000 jobs and increase its AI focus.

Markets Today: Wetherspoon's Warning

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

Wetherspoon enjoyed a decent Christmas period, but chairman Tim Martin is in no mood for celebration.

Instead, he used a fair chunk of his comments in the trading update to give a fairly detailed explanation of how higher labour costs translate into the rising price of your pint. The main issue, he says, is labour costs are around 30% of sales for pubs, compared to around 10% for supermarkets.

That means while a 10% jump in wages adds only about 1p to the price of a supermarket beer, it can account for a 13.5p rise in the cost of a price in Martin's pubs (based on labour accounting for about £1.35 of the average price of £4.50).

“The inevitable consequence is that increased labour costs raise the differential in prices between the hospitality industry and supermarkets,” he says.

The maths lesson has a message behind it though, as Martin uses his sums to complain about the tax disparity between supermarkets and pubs — one of his long running bugbears.

— David Goodman

What’s Next

Tomorrow will see updates from Wizz Air, bootmaker Dr. Martens, as well as drinks makers Britvic and Fevertree.

St. James's Place will be in focus, with new CEO Mark Fitzpatrick under pressure to soften the blow as Britain’s biggest wealth manager overhauls its long-criticised fee structure.

