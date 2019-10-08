(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said full-year earnings were toward the top end of its forecast range, helped by a recovery in ticket prices and strikes at rivals British Airways and Ryanair Holdings Plc.

Pretax profit for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 was between 420 million pounds ($516 million) and 430 million pounds, the U.K. carrier said Tuesday, after previously predicting a figure of 400 million pounds to 440 million pounds.

Efforts to reduce summer-time cancellations and delays minimized disruption from storms and technical issues at London Gatwick airport, EasyJet said, while full-year passenger numbers increased 8.6% to 96 million. Revenue per seat, a proxy for fares, decreased for the year but improved 0.8% in the second half after the carrier had earlier suggested that it would be slightly down.

Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said forward bookings for 2020 are in line with the same time last year and that anticipated capacity growth will be at the lower end of the airline’s historic range. He said he’ll provide further details on the outlook with final full-year figures on Nov. 19.

