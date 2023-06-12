(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc canceled about 100 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport between Sunday and Monday because of thunderstorms that hit southern England.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware showed that EasyJet was the No. 1 airline for disruptions, with 70 cancellations and 294 delays on Sunday and 26 cancellations and 181 delays on Monday. Gatwick said it canceled 48 outbound flights, a number the airport called normal for storm conditions.

The budget airline, which has a hub at Gatwick, said storms limited the number of departures and arrivals, causing disruption. Cancellations and diversions on Sunday had a “knock-on impact” on Monday because some planes weren’t in position, a spokesman said in a statement.

The flight disruption comes as the peak summer travel season is in full swing. Carriers such as EasyJet have reported high demand this summer as people rush to take to the skies after the Covid-19 pandemic restricted travel across the world. Many passengers last year were faced with flight cancellations, delays, and lost luggage as airlines suffered from staff shortages.

EasyJet still operated 400 flights to and from Gatwick on Sunday, and the airline offered passengers whose flights were canceled a refund or the chance to rebook travel.

