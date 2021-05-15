EasyJet Seeks New Chairman as Barton Prepares to Step Down: Sky

EasyJet Plc has hired headhunters to find a successor for its chairman, John Barton, with the aim of having a candidate in place by next year’s annual general meeting, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing the company.

The low-cost airline is working with Lygon Group to replace Barton, who’s preparing to step down.

He’ll have served nine years in May 2022, the recommended maximum for best practice corporate governance, EasyJet told Sky News.

Barton met with a backlash last year from the company’s founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, following a dispute over the company’s purchase of 100 Airbus jets. Shareholders sided with Barton and other top directors, defeating the founders’ bid to oust the management and block the purchases at the 2020 AGM.

EasyJet is scheduled report first-half results on May 20.

