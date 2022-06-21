(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc’s Spain-based cabin crews are threatening nine days of stoppages in July, potentially piling on the pain for holidaymakers as European airports grapple with labor protests and shortages.

Walkouts are planned for July 1-3, 15-17 and 29-31 with as many as 450 staff at Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca airports potentially taking part in the strikes, USO union said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

EasyJet’s Spanish cabin-crew workers plan to strike because progress on talks on pay and terms with the airline has ground to a halt, the union said. USO wants pay for the carrier’s Spanish staff to match that of employees in countries such as France or Germany.

Hubs in several European countries have been suffering from labor shortages and stoppages, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of scheduled flights.

The threatened strikes by the airline’s Spanish crews comes after colleagues at Ryanair announced six days of protests in June. Crews at the Irish carrier are also planning walk-outs in other European countries, including Italy, France and Portugal.

The planned Spanish protests may hamper efforts to restore summer tourism activity to levels seen in 2019 before the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.