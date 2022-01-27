(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said it will increase capacity through the current quarter to tap increasing demand as the impact of the omicron variant of Covid-19 wanes.

The Luton, England-based carrier plans to deploy two-thirds of pre-pandemic seating in the period as it ramps up to near normal levels by the summer, according to a statement Thursday.

EasyJet posted a loss of 213 million pounds ($286 million) in its fiscal first quarter through December after travel curbs prompted by omicron threw Christmas and New Year travel into disarray. The loss narrowed from 424 million pounds a year earlier.

EasyJet is beginning to see U.K. bookings surge as the government prepares to remove travel restrictions. Britain will end testing from Feb. 11 and the European Union has said it also plans to drop requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. The changes have infused airlines with confidence that after a two-year slump, demand will finally return for good.

EasyJet faces increased competition from bigger rival Ryanair Holdings Plc and fast-expanding Wizz Air Holdings Plc, which are rapidly adding planes.

