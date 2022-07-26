(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc took a £133 million cost impact from disruption to summer travel as staff shortages and soaring demand roiled the aviation industry, though caps at key airports have smoothed operations.

The UK low-cost carrier still operated 95% of its planned schedule in the three months through June despite the upheaval, according to a statement on Tuesday. The company expects capacity in the fiscal fourth quarter to be about 90% of the same period in 2019.

EasyJet has been the among the hardest hit by the employee crisis plaguing the European aviation industry after the carrier slashed its workforce at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and has been unable to recruit fast enough to keep pace with the rebound. London Gatwick and Amsterdam Schiphol airports, its two biggest bases, capped flights to help cope.

Third-quarter revenue came in at £1.76 billion. just above estimates, while the headline loss before tax was £114 million.

EasyJet shares have lost almost a third of their value this year, valuing the company at 2.8 billion pounds.

