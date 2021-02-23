(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc ticket sales more than quadrupled in the hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a roadmap for a return to air travel.

Bookings for flights from the U.K. jumped 337% after Johnson said Monday that international trips may restart as soon as May 17. Sales of package holidays soared 630%, the low-cost carrier said.

While the uptick represents only several hours of sales, it validates optimism for customer demand waiting to be unleashed over the crucial summer season. Shares of carriers like EasyJet, Ryanair Holdings Plc and British Airways owner IAG SA that have a large U.K. presence advanced on Monday after the plan to gradually reopen the economy was announced.

“We have consistently seen that there is pent up demand for travel,” EasyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in a statement. “This surge in bookings shows that this signal from the government that it plans to reopen travel has been what U.K. consumers have been waiting for.”

Sunny spots such as Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and the Greek island of Crete are among top destinations, EasyJet said. While travel may reopen sooner, August is the most popular time frame.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.