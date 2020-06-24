(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc will raise as much as 450 million pounds ($560 million) in a share sale, shoring up its cash as the carrier gears up for a European aviation restart.

The Luton, England-based company will sell stock equivalent to almost 15% of its existing share base to bolster its balance sheet and increase increasing liquidity, it said Wednesday in a filing. After the planned offering and a 350 million-pound sale-and-leaseback transaction for its aircraft, EasyJet said it will have more than 3 billion pounds of cash.

EasyJet became one of the first European airlines to begin building up services after the coronavirus lockdown, and said that its cash burn was slightly better than it expected because more customers are opting to take vouchers instead of asking for refunds. Britain’s biggest discount carrier is restarting with mainly internal flights in the U.K. and routes to France.

With Covid-19 infection levels on the decline in most of Europe, governments have been easing travel restrictions, with holiday spots including Greece, Spain and Portugal seeking to win back passengers. Airlines are likewise trying to salvage the tail end of the summer season when tens of millions of people generally take their vacation.

The U.K. could also relax its controversial quarantine requirements for incoming passengers as early as next week, with the adoption of so-called air bridges.

EasyJet said revenue increased a 1.6% in the first half, while reporting a pretax loss of 353 million pounds, including a 160 million pound charge for fuel hedges. The carrier said it wasn’t possible to provide guidance for the remainder of the financial year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are joint global coordinators for the share sale, which will begin immediately, the carrier said.

