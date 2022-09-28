(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney World is battening down the hatches in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit Florida as a vicious Category 4 storm nearing the most dangerous Category 5 level.

The company issued a statement on its website that theme parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and that hotel guests must check-in by 3 p.m. in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 28. Guests were urged to eat before they arrive as dining options might be limited during the storm.

“Guests that are checked in by 3 p.m. Wednesday will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers. Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels,” the statement said. “Dining options for Guests staying in our Resort hotels will vary, and in some cases may be very limited. Where available, restaurants will accept walk-ups only; Guests will not need dining reservations.”

Other attractions expected to be closed through Friday include Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort.

The last flights in and out of Orlando will be this morning, with the Orlando International Airport ceasing operations at 10:30 am.

