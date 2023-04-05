Apr 5, 2023
Eat Lamb, Not Beef, Turkish Minister Says Amid Soaring Prices
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top economic official has come up with a novel suggestion to address persistent food inflation: eat more lamb.
Treasury & Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati advised citizens to switch up their eating habits, highlighting that lamb is cheaper than beef and better suited to Turkey’s geography.
Turkey’s taste buds have evolved, he said, adding that young people have developed a distaste for lamb due to its smell.
“Lamb is cheaper than beef, but it’s not favored,” the minister said in an interview on Haber Global TV late Tuesday. Lamb consumption should be encouraged, he added.
Turkish Minister Sees Sharp Decline in Inflation Next Month
In addition to consumers, surging meat prices have also become a headache for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of May 14 elections.
Beef prices jumped by 20% in March from the previous month, extending double-digit growth from the previous two months. The central bank has cited red meat and processed meat products as the primary reasons behind food price increases.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
-
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
-
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman
-
13:05
Is your retirement portfolio ready for what's to come?
-
6:39
Investment opportunities in cannabis stocks: Three hot picks from Matt Bottomley
-
What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?