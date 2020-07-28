EBay projects annual profit that falls short of estimates

EBay Inc. raised its profit forecast for the year, but the new outlook disappointed investors who hoped the online marketplace would take greater advantage of the surge in consumer spending during the pandemic. Shares declined about four per cent in extended trading.

Annual earnings will be US$3.47 to US$3.59 a share, the San Jose, California-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected US$3.62, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue will be as much as US$10.75 billion in 2020, the company said. At the end of April, EBay projected annual sales of as much as US$9.76 billion. Analysts estimated US$10.4 billion.

The pandemic has boosted online shopping platforms such as EBay and Amazon.com Inc. even though double-digit unemployment has hurt the overall economy. In the second quarter, EBay reported gross merchandise volume, the value of all goods sold on its platforms, increased 26 per cent to US$27.1 billion from a year earlier.

EBay said it added eight million new active buyers to end the quarter with 182 million. Analysts, however, projected almost 184 million.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone said the company stepped up marketing, which helped it attract tens of thousands of new small businesses looking for ways to reach shoppers when their locations shut down. That helped EBay meet demand for items like masks and hand sanitizer initially and later products including laptops, office furniture and fitness equipment as more people worked from home and gyms closed.

“I’ve really been impressed with our sellers and how they’ve stepped up to help buyers in need,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Still, EBay has trailed Amazon in recent years and was pressured by activist investors Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value to slim down and focus on its core marketplace. The company in February completed the sale of its event-tickets marketplace StubHub to Viagogo for US$4.05 billion. Earlier this month, EBay sold the classifieds business to Norway’s Adevinta ASA in a cash and stock deal worth US$9.2 billion that leaves EBay with a 44.4 per cent stake in the company.

Iannone, who took the helm in April following the ouster last year of predecessor Devin Wenig, must show that a refocused EBay can compete with Amazon, which has benefited from a Covid-fueled surge in sales and is scheduled to report earnings Thursday. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc., which has invested heavily in online shopping options, will surpass EBay as America’s No. 2 online marketplace this year, according to EMarketer Inc.

Iannone also inherited a scandal that prompted the firing of six executives indicted for allegedly cyberstalking a couple who published unflattering stories about the company during Wenig’s tenure.

In the second quarter, EBay reported sales gained 18 per cent to US$2.87 billion. Analysts, on average, projected US$2.8 billion. Earnings, excluding some costs, were US$1.08 a share in the quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$1.06.

Shares dropped to a low of US$52.48 in extended trading after closing at US$56.35 in New York. The stock has gained 56 per cent this year.