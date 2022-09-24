(Bloomberg) -- Uganda said 11 people have died in the latest Ebola outbreak and at least two dozen others have been admitted to a health facility as authorities attempt to stop the disease from spreading.

Six people in hospital are confirmed to have contracted ebola, while 19 others are suspected to have caught it, the the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Twitter late Friday. A total of 58 people have been listed as contacts of the affected confirmed cases, it said.

The East African country announced the first death from the Ebola-Sudan strain outbreak in the central region district of Mubende. on Tuesday. This is the first time the strain is identified in the country a decade.

The World Health Organization has sent a team to Uganda. A rapid response is imperative not only because of the nature of the disease, but also because Mubende is in the central region of Uganda and includes a busy road leading to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the WHO said.

While there is currently no cure for Ebola, early identification of cases and treatment of symptoms greatly increases the chances of survival. A vaccine which is highly effective against the Ebola-Zaire strain doesn’t provide cross protection against the Ebola-Sudan strain, the WHO said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.