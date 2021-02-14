Ebola Deaths Rise to Four in Guinea as Disease Flares Again

Four people have died in Guinea and several others have tested positive for the hemorrhagic fever in what the World Health Organization says is a potential resurgence in West Africa.

Three cases were traced to a nurse who died earlier this month in the southeastern N’Zerekore region, Guineenews reported late Saturday. Another patient from the area was hospitalized in the capital, bringing the total number of potential cases to eight, the news site reported, citing the head of the National Health Security Agency, Sakoba Keita.

World Health Organization Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet Sunday it’s preparing to stem the outbreak.

Guinea, the world’s biggest exporter of bauxite, was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

A nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on Feb. 1 was identified as the first case in the country since then, according to Guineenews.

Following the nurse’s funeral, eight people have tested positive and a ninth patient is awaiting results, according to a government official contacted Sunday.

