Ebola Has Moderate Risk of Spreading Outside Uganda, WHO Says

(Bloomberg) -- An Ebola outbreak in Uganda that’s killed 48 people has moderate risk of spreading to neighboring countries because of enhanced measures to contain the spread of the disease, the World Health Organization said.

Screening at major exit points in Uganda minimizes the possibility of the disease being exported, Patrick Otim, the WHO Africa’s incident manager for Ebola outbreak in the East African nation said Thursday.

WHO has distributed its standard readiness checklist to Uganda’s neighbors for setting up contingency plans for controlling the disease in case it is identified, he said. Uganda neighbors include Kenya, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

The nation, which first detected the Ebola Sudan strain on Sept. 20, has so far confirmed 131 cases and quarantines contacts as it seeks to contain the disease, Henry Kyobe Bosa, the incident officer for the outbreak at the country’s Ministry of Health told reporters at the same event.

The ministry has raised 20 billion shillings ($5 million) to deal with the disease and plans to source another 56 billion shillings to bring the outbreak to a speedy end, he said.

Read: UK Will Provide $2.5 Million to Support Uganda’s Ebola Response

Although there’s no cure for Ebola, the early identification of cases and treatment of symptoms greatly increases chances of survival. Vaccines that helped curb a recent outbreak in neighboring Congo are ineffective against the strain in Uganda and a clinical trial of new shots is scheduled to start soon.

