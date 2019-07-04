Ebola Outbreak in Congo Leaves More Than 1,500 Dead, WHO Says

(Bloomberg) -- As many as 1,504 people have died after being infected by the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the outbreak began in August.

There have been 2,275 confirmed cases, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization.

Several cases were confirmed in neighboring Uganda in June, raising fears of a wider contagion, but after it was contained in that country, the virus has not spread to other states.

