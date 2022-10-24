(Bloomberg) -- An Ebola outbreak in Uganda spread to the capital, Kampala, with nine cases registered in the city bringing the total reported number of infections to 75 people, according to the health ministry.

Across the East African nation, 14 new cases were reported, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter. A family of seven in the capital were infected when they came into contact with a patient who had traveled to the city and later died in the nation’s main hospital, she said.

Six of more than 100 Ugandan districts are now affected, said Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry’s spokesman. The country confirmed its first case of the Ebola Sudan strain on Sept. 20 and 28 people had died from the disease by Sunday, according to the ministry.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.