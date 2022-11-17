Ebola Vaccines to be Tested in Uganda Expected to Arrive Soon

(Bloomberg) -- The first of three Ebola vaccine candidates is expected to arrive in Uganda in coming days as the World Health Organization and the East African nation conduct trials to battle an ongoing outbreak.

The shots have been developed specifically against the Sudan ebolavirus and the decision to test them comes on the advice of experts convened by the global health agency, Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, said Thursday.

Moeti, who is preparing to leave Uganda after a three-day trip where she visited the initial epicenter of the outbreak, said this month’s announcement that the eastern Jinja district has detected the virus is a fresh concern. Uganda has confirmed 141 cases and 55 deaths.

“It places a further strain on the control efforts,” she said, especially as Jinja becomes the third urban area with reported cases.

Of the nine districts that have detected the virus, the outbreak is slowing down in six of them. Two have reported no cases in more than 42 days.

The WHO also appealed for contributions to an $88.2 million fund launched to battle the outbreak.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.