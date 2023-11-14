(Bloomberg) -- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is closing in on a decision to approve a capital increase to support Ukraine’s reconstruction just as Kyiv’s allies are struggling to ensure longer-term aid for the country.

The bank’s board of directors is expected to recommend on Wednesday that the London-based lender bolster its capital by €4 billion ($4.3 billion) to more than €10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The extra funding is needed as the value of projects in Ukraine is set to increase significantly as a proportion of the EBRD’s operations in the coming years, the people said. They declined to be named because the talks are private.

The development bank’s move comes as European Union member states haggle over a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine that the EU hopes to approve by the end of the year. US funding remains blocked in Congress.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said last week that Kyiv is still awaiting confirmation from its allies to receive $29 billion in external aid next year. It was pledged $41 billion.

“This is my problem, this is the government problem, this is the problem of embassies and the problem of the president,” Marchenko told a webinar, organized by Kyiv-based Ukraine’s Center for Economic Strategy. “We are trying to find how to get those $29 billion”.

The EBRD said in May it planned to ask shareholders for as much as €5 billion toward capital increase by the end of this year. The decision will be sent to the bank’s board of governors for final approval.

EBRD press office declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The capital boost will also help cushion any financial risks stemming from the bank increasing its investments in a country at war, from around €1 billion to about €1.5 billion annually.

“Financially, it makes more sense because for one euro of capital we can extend five euros of financing,” EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in an interview last month.

The bank is supporting Ukraine in a wide range of areas including rebuilding logistics capabilities and infrastructure as well as relocating business activity.

--With assistance from Aaron Eglitis.

