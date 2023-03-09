(Bloomberg) --

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development pledged as much as €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in financial support to Turkey’s southeast over the next two years following last month’s devastating earthquakes.

The EBRD package includes €600 million in credit lines to local banks for businesses and individuals directly affected by the earthquakes. It will also give funding and advice to help repair damage and rebuild supply chains, including rail links with the rest of the country.

The Feb. 6 earthquakes killed over 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. According to World Bank estimates, the direct physical damage to the region totals around $34 billion, while the cost of reconstruction could be twice that.

