The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s new lending in Turkey could fall by as much as half this year, the outcome of a lira crunch in overseas markets orchestrated by the government to support the currency.

The lender’s investments in Turkey may be as low as 1 billion euros ($970 million) in 2022, down from around 2 billion euros last year, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in an interview last week. The bank is one of the largest institutional investors in the country.

The drop in activity is mainly down to challenges accessing the lira as an overseas investor. Renaud-Basso said companies affected the most were those focused on Turkey’s domestic market, which don’t earn enough income abroad to qualify for lending in foreign currency.

“We used to have access to the offshore lira market, and the regulations have made it impossible to access the local currency now,” she said.

The decline in investments by the EBRD is another indication of the damage inflicted by policies Turkey adopted in a rush to support its currency since depreciation gained speed in 2018. Earlier this year, the country moved to restrict purchases by domestic investors of new lira bonds sold by multinational lenders, including the EBRD, in an effort to curb short selling of the local currency by limiting the supply of liquidity in the offshore market.

Since a currency crisis in August 2018, authorities have tried to refrain from providing lira liquidity to firms they say are looking to speculate against it in the offshore market.

The lira has been hovering at historic lows since after the central bank delivered a second consecutive surprise interest-rate cut last month. The Turkish currency is one of the worst performers among its emerging-market peers, losing more than 28% of its value against the dollar this year.

