EC Considering Ways to Rewrite Budget Rules in Growth Push: FT

(Bloomberg) -- EU officials are planning to simplify budgetary rules to give governments softer debt reduction targets, the Financial Times reports citing an internal brainstorming document.

Officials are looking at ways to rewrite the Stability and Growth Pact in a plan known informally as “SGP 2.1,” the FT says

The new plan aims to “restore trust among members in the EU executive’s enforcement of the rules”

The document says the SGP has led to “imprudent fiscal positions” and “procyclical fiscal policies” that impose overly-restrictive limits on struggling governments, FT says

NOTE: Aug. 23, German Suspicion of Stimulus Risks Too-Late Recession Response Aug. 22, ECB Saw Need to Counter Doubt Over Ability to Hit Inflation Goal



To contact the reporter on this story: Polina Noskova in New York at pnoskova@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sarah Kopit at skopit@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.