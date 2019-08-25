53m ago
EC Considering Ways to Rewrite Budget Rules in Growth Push: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- EU officials are planning to simplify budgetary rules to give governments softer debt reduction targets, the Financial Times reports citing an internal brainstorming document.
- Officials are looking at ways to rewrite the Stability and Growth Pact in a plan known informally as “SGP 2.1,” the FT says
- The new plan aims to “restore trust among members in the EU executive’s enforcement of the rules”
- The document says the SGP has led to “imprudent fiscal positions” and “procyclical fiscal policies” that impose overly-restrictive limits on struggling governments, FT says
