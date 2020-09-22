(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will start accepting bonds linked to environmental goals as part of President Christine Lagarde’s drive to press ahead with a green agenda.

Bonds with coupons linked to sustainability performance targets will be eligible as collateral in its refinancing operations from January, the ECB said in a statement. They will also be eligible for the central bank’s asset-purchase programs if they comply with other criteria.

The targets refer to environmental objectives set out by European Union regulations or the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“This further broadens the universe of Eurosystem-eligible marketable assets and signals the Eurosystem’s support for innovation in the area of sustainable finance,” the ECB said.

Lagarde has repeatedly argued that the central bank must play a role in fighting climate change. She has told the European Parliament that it should be “mission critical” for the Frankfurt-based institution, and she has made it part of a strategic review that is due to be completed next year.

