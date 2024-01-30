(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will ease into cutting interest rates and may take pauses along the way to ensure it doesn’t upset the economy, according to Governing Council member Boris Vujcic.

Smaller, quarter-point steps are preferable to bigger ones, Vujcic told reporters in Zagreb on Tuesday, adding that the difference between starting to ease policy in April or June is negligible in economic terms.

A decision now is premature, however, given more data is needed to determine the best course, he said.

“This difference between April and June doesn’t really make much of a difference for the economy — it’s more important that we achieve a kind of smooth transition to the rate cutting,” Vujcic said. “Twenty-five basis-point moves are preferable to larger moves that usually happen when you feel you’re a bit behind the curve.”

Policymakers from across the 20-nation euro zone have chimed in on the debate about when the ECB might start its rate-cutting cycle after President Christine Lagarde opened the door to a move as early as April. France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said not even March is excluded as an option, while some of the group’s more hawkish members have expressed a preference for June.

“The date is important for rate traders; for the economy and for us, more important is the pace,” Vujcic said. “It doesn’t have to be continuous like we saw on the way up — there will probably be pauses.”

Then of course there’s the question of “where do we end up on the way down,” he added.

The economy is on track for a soft landing and risks of a recession are getting smaller, Vujcic said, commenting on a report from earlier Tuesday that showed euro-area output stagnating in the fourth quarter.

“We do expect that the economy will pick up this year so that we have a modest rate of growth coupled with disinflation,” he said. But “we will still have to wait for more data in the following months before we make a decision” on rates.

