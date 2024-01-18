(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has asked some lenders to provide information on their exposure to Grifols SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The lenders have been asked about their risk metrics, said the people, who added that it’s not an uncommon request. The questions come after Grifols’s accounting was criticized by short seller Gotham City Research LLC last week, causing the shares to collapse by more than 40%.

The company has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to simplify its business structure.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the ECB was sounding out banks that work with Grifols, citing a person familiar as saying authorities want to understand the debt exposure to Grifols and related entities, such as Scranton Enterprises BV.

Representatives for Grifols and the ECB declined to comment to Bloomberg on Thursday.

Scranton, an investment vehicle controlled by former executives, has been at the heart of the company’s controversy over corporate governance. Grifols has also come under pressure for its €9.5 billion ($10.3 billion) debt burden, though some of that concern has been alleviated by plans to sell assets, including a stake in a Chinese blood products firm.

In Scranton’s annual reports, which are dated 2021, the firm disclosed about €907 million in loans to a group of banks including Banco Santander SA, CaixaBank SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Bank of America Corp. and BNP Paribas SA.

Spokespeople for Santander, CaixaBank, BBVA, Bank of America and BNP declined to comment.

