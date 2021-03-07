(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank supervisors have asked banks for details about outstanding loans to Greensill Capital and its client GFG Alliance, the Financial Times reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Regulators are asking for the details as they try to determine whether the crisis is contained, the report said. One person told the FT that the move was standard and did not reflect heightened concern.

Apollo Global Management’s talks to acquire part of Greensill were at “full speed” over the weekend, and “a lot of technical details still need to be ironed out,” one person told the FT. A deal could be worth about $100 million, two people familiar told the newspaper.

Apollo will not take on exposure to GFG, one person familiar told the FT. Greensill Capital is also in talks for Athene Holding Ltd. to buy its operating company and continue to provide billions of dollars of funding to Greensill customers, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg News.

The ECB, Greensill, GFG and Apollo all declined comment to the newspaper.

