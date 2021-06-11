(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

European Central Bank policy makers differed Thursday over how much bond-buying would be needed over the summer, according to officials familiar with the debate. Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde is giving investors the green light to load up on some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the region

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “level up” the hinterlands to narrow the gap with London after Brexit -- but overlooking the capital would be like attempting to reboot the U.S. without New York and California

Russia is on course Friday for its second big interest-rate increase in a row after inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in more than four years

Poland’s central bank chief is seeking to snuff out any doubts about his pledge to maintain record-low interest rates despite soaring inflation

The world’s richest governments are under mounting pressure to help poor countries fight climate change

Known for its low taxes, Switzerland is reviewing what the global push to reform corporate tax could mean for its public coffers

U.S. and Taiwanese trade chiefs held talks Thursday, while commerce ministers from China and the U.S. agreed to push forward trade and investment links

A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators has agreed to pitch a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure spending package to President Joe Biden

U.S. consumer prices rose by more than forecast in May, extending a months-long buildup in inflation

A new “three-child” policy won’t prevent a long-term trend toward lower annual births in China, and the country will struggle to raise the retirement age by more than a couple of years by 2025, an influential Chinese economist said

Roughly two-thirds of Indians don’t have health insurance, compounding the problems facing the economy as it tries to recover from the shock of a rare contraction last year

