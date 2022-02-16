12h ago
ECB Bond-Buying, Biden’s Fed Picks, Hawkish BoE Bets: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank could end its bond-buying as soon as the third quarter, without triggering an interest-rate increase afterward, according to a member of its governing council
- There’s rising danger of responding too late to the bloc’s record-high inflation, according to ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel
- Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee blocked votes on President Joe Biden’s five picks for the Federal Reserve
- The pieces continue to fall into place for the Bank of England to lift rates again in March, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Central bank chiefs and finance ministers from G20 nations meet against a backdrop of surging inflation and a hawkish market
- China’s central bank vowed to maintain a supportive monetary policy stance as economic growth returns to its potential.
- Inflation slowed in January, providing Beijing more leeway to ease
- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chief policy officer said the group has grown increasingly concerned that a fledgling global tax deal may “fundamentally disadvantage U.S. companies”
- South Korea added the most jobs since 2000, highlighting the economy’s resilience to a surge in virus infections
