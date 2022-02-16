(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank could end its bond-buying as soon as the third quarter, without triggering an interest-rate increase afterward, according to a member of its governing council There’s rising danger of responding too late to the bloc’s record-high inflation, according to ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee blocked votes on President Joe Biden’s five picks for the Federal Reserve

The pieces continue to fall into place for the Bank of England to lift rates again in March, according to Bloomberg Economics

Central bank chiefs and finance ministers from G20 nations meet against a backdrop of surging inflation and a hawkish market

China’s central bank vowed to maintain a supportive monetary policy stance as economic growth returns to its potential. Inflation slowed in January, providing Beijing more leeway to ease

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chief policy officer said the group has grown increasingly concerned that a fledgling global tax deal may “fundamentally disadvantage U.S. companies”

South Korea added the most jobs since 2000, highlighting the economy’s resilience to a surge in virus infections

