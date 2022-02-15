(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank could end net asset purchases as soon as the third quarter of 2022 without triggering an interest-rate hike shortly afterward, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

The Bank of France governor said it’s no longer appropriate for the ECB to keep net asset purchases under its APP program open-ended from October as it “ties our hand for too long” and there’s less reason to keep stimulus as inflation converges toward the 2% target from stronger levels now.

The ECB currently foresees ending bond-buying under its emergency PEPP initiative in March and decreasing purchases under its regular APP program from 40 billion euros ($45.4 billion) a month in the second quarter of 2022 to 20 billion starting in October.

“I still believe it’s useful to have some transition between the end of net PEPP purchases in March and the end of net APP purchases,” Villeroy said in an online speech to the London School of Economics. “But this reduction could follow a bi-monthly or monthly pace instead of a quarterly one, and APP purchases could therefore end in the third quarter, at some point to be discussed.”

Villeroy said the ECB could change its guidance on interest rates, which currently states that asset purchases will end “shortly before” it starts raising rates. By removing the word “shortly,” policy makers would allow “more scope for fine tuning.”

