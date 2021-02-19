Feb 19, 2021
ECB Bond Reveal, Draghi Wins Support, Spanish Savings: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Happy Friday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- The European Central Bank is strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programs, and will focus now on collecting relevant data
- U.K. Treasurer Rishi Sunak plans to delay consideration of an online sales tax until the fall, people familiar with the matter said. That comes as a Bank of England policy maker said the U.K. economy risks a jobless recovery from the coronavirus
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is set to focus on the country’s economic reboot and its fight against the pandemic after winning cross-party support for his government’s priorities
- Spain is hoping to entice people to prepare for retirement with a voluntary saving plan as it tries to wean them off relying solely on state pensions
- Norway’s central bank governor urged politicians to be more cautious in spending the returns from its $1.3 trillion wealth fund after it posted a banner year
- Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell enters the final year of his term enjoying the support of labor unions, an advantage as the Joe Biden administration decides whether to reappoint him
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the need for a $1.9 trillion stimulus package despite recent strength in retail sales and U.S. stock values
- One in 10 U.S. workers -- about 17 million in all -- will likely be forced to leave their jobs and take up new occupations by 2030. Still, U.S. corporate leaders are more upbeat about the economy than at any time in the past 17 years
- In a review due next month, the Bank of Japan will probably signal its readiness to lower its negative interest rate by pledging to mitigate any harmful impact the move might have, according to a former official in charge of monetary policy
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to boost capital expenditure to help India regain the fastest-growing major economy title risks being derailed by its cash-strapped states
- Geopolitical tensions between India and China are beginning to hurt some of Taiwan’s biggest tech companies and hindering New Delhi’s incentive program for electronics manufacturing
