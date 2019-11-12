(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

The European Central Bank started its second round of corporate bond purchases by purchasing in a week an amount that analysts expected it to buy in a month

If not China, where? Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu and Justin Jimenez explore which country could be Asia’s next export powerhouse; the analysis and an interview of companies show no single economy has the wherewithal to step into China’s shoes

Bloomberg Econoics says a sharp slowdown in China’s credit expansion in October underlines weakness in demand and supply of loans and foreshadows a further slowdown in the economy

German businesses are more pessimistic on one of their biggest markets than they’ve been in years. A survey of companies with operations in China showed only a quarter expect to meet or exceed their business targets this year

New Zealand’s central bank may cut interest rates to a fresh record low on Wednesday as it seeks to boost economic growth and revive inflation, although its final review of the year is proving hard to predict

The Swedish government has requested a meeting with the director general of the country’s statistics office due to quality issues with recent labor market data, media reported

Bloomberg Economics says the Reserve Bank of Australia’s updated forecasts send a clear signal it has more work to do to get inflation back to target

Meantime wildfires were bearing down on rural communities along Australia’s east coast on Tuesday as authorities warned that strong winds and soaring temperatures would make conditions increasingly dangerous

