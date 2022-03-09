(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is concerned that lenders’ balance sheets could suffer a series of hits after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plunged the global economy and markets into turmoil.

The regulator has told banks to assess whether they need to set aside money for potential losses not just on loans to Russian firms, but also on lending to companies that are less directly affected by the war and sanctions or which do business in Russia or Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The ECB also indicated to banks that they should be prudent in terms of gauging the risks and that accounting principles require them to take upfront provisions when default probabilities rise, the people said. It hasn’t formally pushed banks to build additional reserves to cover such losses, they added, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

The regulator’s efforts show increasing concern over the potential widespread impact of the war on Europe’s banking industry. One banker said the intelligence-gathering is reminiscent of questions his firm fielded in the early days of the pandemic. At that time, the ECB granted banks unprecedented capital relief to help them swallow losses, while also issuing a de facto ban on dividends and share buybacks.

There’s no indication yet that the watchdog will follow that playbook to deal with fallout from Russia. With banks weathering the worst of the pandemic, the ECB has lifted the dividend curbs and decided to let relief measures expire, meaning lenders won’t be allowed to dip into non-binding capital buffers next year.

Still, some firms are taking a conservative approach to shareholder payouts given the uncertainty. Raiffeisen Bank International AG, which has the biggest exposure to Russia relative to its financial reserves, halted its 2021 dividend payment. UniCredit SpA, which has a unit in Russia, said it is “taking a prudent and sustainable approach” to distributions.

With a view to second-order effects on loan books, the ECB is also quizzing banks on data and their expectations for how individual companies and sectors of the economy could fare as supply chains are disrupted and commodity prices spike. The ECB will use that input along with analysis from its economists to estimate the losses that the banking industry could face, said one of the people.

One area where banks are looking for potential stress is small suppliers to carmakers and other manufacturers that are facing production outages because of disruptions from Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a banker who asked for anonymity in discussing clients. Many of those companies have already seen their reserves hit by the pandemic, the banker said.

The ECB has also stepped up its efforts in monitoring sanctions compliance. While it isn’t directly responsible for that area, it has reminded banks of their legal obligations and asked them about related governance and whether automatic monitoring systems have been updated as new sanctions are rolled out in quick succession, said the people.

