ECB Can Look to Consumers for Reasons Not to Overreact

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials have indicated they’re more concerned about the euro-area economy, but don’t plan to rush into any action just yet. Many cite domestic strengths, and the health of consumers supports that picture. Unemployment is still declining and, households’ view of their personal finances has remained relatively stable, even quickly rebounding from a dip in the second half of last year.

