ECB Can Start Considering Rate Hikes in July, Elderson Says

European Central Bank Executive Board member Frank Elderson said policy makers can begin looking at raising interest rates from record lows in July, downplaying the risk of a euro-area recession as the war in Ukraine saps growth and fuels already record inflation.

Elderson said the ECB can conclude net asset purchases -- a pre-cursor to increasing borrowing costs -- “with the first opportunity.”

“That will enable us to start considering policy rate normalization in July, of course dependent as always on the incoming data,” he told a conference Wednesday in Brussels.

While the pandemic rebound has been lower and weaker than expected, he said a recession isn’t currently envisaged, depending on how the war develops.

Faced with inflation at almost four times the ECB’s 2% goal, officials are increasingly pushing for a 25 basis-point rate hike in July. The central bank hasn’t raised borrowing costs since 2011 and its deposit rate has been negative since 2014.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told French radio that he expects rates to be increased gradually “from the summer onwards.”

