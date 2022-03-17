(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s transition toward a greener, less carbon-intense economy is coming at a cost that monetary policy can’t ignore, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

The continent faces a “prolonged period” of upside inflation pressure from natural disasters, a reliance on fossil fuels and high demand for scarce resources needed for green technologies, Schnabel said. While the ECB will do its part in responding to these interrelated shocks, fiscal policy also has an important role to play, she said.

“Indirect effects of higher energy prices can be a persistent source of upward pressure on underlying inflation,” Schnabel told a conference Thursday in Frankfurt. “They are not a oneoff price shock that policy makers can simply look through -- in particular when pipeline pressures are continuing to build up, like today.”

Inflation in the 19-nation euro area hit a record 5.9% last month -- nearly three times the ECB’s target -- and is likely to quicken further following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions. The war has highlighted Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels and is likely to speed up efforts to find alternative, greener sources of energy.

Accelerating that transition “is the task of the hour,” Schnabel said. But “there is a price to be paid for going green at a pace that reflects the dual objective of safeguarding both our planet and our right to self-determination.”

A marked decline in energy prices seems “rather unlikely” in light of U.S. and U.K. embargoes on Russian oil and plans in Europe to reduce gas imports from the country by two-thirds by year-end, she said.

Schnabel sees “fossilflation” continuing to be an important contributor of price growth, “climateflation” boosting food costs through more frequent droughts and floods, and “greenflation” being stoked by demand for metals and minerals needed in green technologies.

“Monetary policy cannot simply ignore the effects of the green transition if they threaten to jeopardize the achievement of our primary mandate of price stability,” Schnabel said. But “fiscal policy also has an important role to play in buffering the current supply shocks.”

The European Commission suggests governments protect vulnerable citizens during the shift. How central banks should respond is still being debated, but Schnabel dismissed proposals to lift inflation goals or exclude energy from measures tracking price trends.

She defended last week’s ECB decision to gradually reduce stimulus, saying that while “prudence” is needed amid rising energy and food costs, the current outlook for prices “is no longer consistent with the exceptional policy measures we took to fight very low inflation.”

President Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane reiterated earlier Thursday that officials would be flexible and gradual in adapting their stance.

“An end of net asset purchases in the third quarter of this year, as we currently expect, will still leave our overall policy stance highly accommodative,” Schnabel said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.