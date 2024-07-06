(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Muller said officials must be cautious on further monetary loosening as wage gains and service-price growth remain elevated.

“For that reason, we can’t rush with lowering interest rates,” the Estonian official said Saturday in Toosikannu, reiterating earlier comments to Bloomberg.

