ECB Cheap Loans, G-20 Debt Talks, U.S.-China Decoupling: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:
- The European Central Bank should put ultra-cheap loans at the core of its next stimulus package being prepared for December, says Governing Council member Madis Muller
- Policy makers from the world’s largest economies are set to meet Friday to iron out the details of a plan for debt relief to the poorest countries battered by the Covid-19 pandemic
- Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell added his voice to a chorus of central bankers warning that the economic outlook is stark even if a vaccine arrives soon
- U.S. efforts at decoupling from China might not go so far, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows; a former commerce official in China says the scheduled signing of the world’s biggest free-trade deal shows China opening up
- Japan’s sharp economic rebound in the last quarter likely recovered only around half the growth lost during the pandemic, official data is expected to show Monday
- The White House is leaving further stimulus negotiations to Congress, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stepping back, ahead of an incoming Joe Biden administration
- Jobless claims in the U.S. declined by the most in five weeks while virus cases have accelerated; Democrats in the U.S. are posting brighter consumer sentiment than Republicans, post-election
- New Zealand’s central bank governor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg Television that a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland is a reminder of the uncertainties around the economic outlook
