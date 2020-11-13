(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

The European Central Bank should put ultra-cheap loans at the core of its next stimulus package being prepared for December, says Governing Council member Madis Muller

Policy makers from the world’s largest economies are set to meet Friday to iron out the details of a plan for debt relief to the poorest countries battered by the Covid-19 pandemic

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell added his voice to a chorus of central bankers warning that the economic outlook is stark even if a vaccine arrives soon

U.S. efforts at decoupling from China might not go so far, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows; a former commerce official in China says the scheduled signing of the world’s biggest free-trade deal shows China opening up

Japan’s sharp economic rebound in the last quarter likely recovered only around half the growth lost during the pandemic, official data is expected to show Monday

The White House is leaving further stimulus negotiations to Congress, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stepping back, ahead of an incoming Joe Biden administration

Jobless claims in the U.S. declined by the most in five weeks while virus cases have accelerated; Democrats in the U.S. are posting brighter consumer sentiment than Republicans, post-election

New Zealand’s central bank governor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg Television that a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland is a reminder of the uncertainties around the economic outlook

