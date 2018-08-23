(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers praised their communication on ending large-scale asset purchases when they met last month and expressed concern over trade spats, while Italy’s political troubles didn’t even appear in the account of the discussions.

“Members widely expressed satisfaction that the communication of the June monetary policy decision had been well understood by financial markets,” the ECB said in the record of July 25-26 policy meeting, published Thursday. Risks to the economic outlook were judged to be “broadly balanced” though “uncertainties related to global factors remained prominent, in particular with regard to the threat of protectionism and the risk of an escalation of trade tensions.”

In the last meeting before the summer break, ECB President Mario Draghi and his colleagues confirmed their plans for a gradual exit from ultra-loose policy, saying that data confirmed the euro-area recovery was solid and on track to restore inflation. The document didn’t mention any comments on the rise of Italian bond yields after the installation of a populist government -- that includes euro-skeptic officials -- that promises to challenge European spending rules.

Volatility Risk

The Governing Council saw the “risk of persistent heightened financial market volatility continued to warrant monitoring” but noted “only modest changes in sovereign and corporate debt markets” since its previous session. On June 14, the ECB had announced that net bond-buying would end in December 2018 and that rates would stay on hold at least “through the summer” of the following year.

This formulation “struck an appropriate balance between being sufficiently precise to provide effective forward guidance and maintaining a suitable degree of flexibility,” according to the account. The announcement “had been effective in aligning market views about the future evolution of policy rates with the Governing Council’s expectation.”

While the euro-area’s expansion was confirmed by incoming data, policy makers warned that “trade tensions could generate a more general decline in confidence throughout the global economy, beyond any direct effects from the imposition of tariffs.”

Since July, this assessment has been bolstered by the tick-up in economic activity in a survey of purchasing managers, and by further signs that wages are finally increasing robustly.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alessandro Speciale in Frankfurt at aspeciale@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.