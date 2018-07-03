(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

It’s been a decade since the ECB hiked interest rates on the cusp of crisis, and now some think the central bank could be waiting too long to tighten

Trade whirlwinds. The U.S. Congress is struggling to make tweaks to President Donald Trump’s fast-moving trade policy changes, and Washington lobbyists are similarly stymied; meanwhile, here’s how Bloomberg Economics stacks up the trade-war losers

Data check. China’s exports to the U.S. cooled in the first half of 2018, ahead of more scheduled tariffs

Forget Brexit. The biggest economic challenge for the U.K. -- productivity growth -- is now regaining attention

Playing favorites. China is chasing Canada as the Russian central bank’s most weighted foreign asset holdings

Mixed record. India’s big tax reform is paying off one year later, but falling short of goals

New-kid woes. The challenges have piled up for the Philippine central bank chief’s second year

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Brett Miller

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.