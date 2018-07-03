2h ago
ECB Conundrum, Trade Whirlwinds, Chinese Exports: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- It’s been a decade since the ECB hiked interest rates on the cusp of crisis, and now some think the central bank could be waiting too long to tighten
- Trade whirlwinds. The U.S. Congress is struggling to make tweaks to President Donald Trump’s fast-moving trade policy changes, and Washington lobbyists are similarly stymied; meanwhile, here’s how Bloomberg Economics stacks up the trade-war losers
- Data check. China’s exports to the U.S. cooled in the first half of 2018, ahead of more scheduled tariffs
- Forget Brexit. The biggest economic challenge for the U.K. -- productivity growth -- is now regaining attention
- Playing favorites. China is chasing Canada as the Russian central bank’s most weighted foreign asset holdings
- Mixed record. India’s big tax reform is paying off one year later, but falling short of goals
- New-kid woes. The challenges have piled up for the Philippine central bank chief’s second year
