(Bloomberg) -- It’s clear things are getting serious when it is Emergency European Central Bank Meeting time. If it judges fragmentation has gone far enough, then we should get some concrete measures announced today. Already the euro and peripheral bonds are rising.

The timing of the meeting, coming hours ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, means there are obviously fears on the governing council that an aggressive FOMC might push risk assets into a tail spin. The ECB needs to get its safety net in place ahead of that.

Speaking Tuesday, Isabel Schnabel gave few hints as to what that might look like other than to say the bank can adapt “flexibly and quickly” to circumstances.

While details are sketchy about the ECB’s ad hoc meeting today, is likely that they will unveil a backstop for peripheral bond yields that have surged in the past few days.

While the surge in peripheral yields has been more or less in line with moves in German bonds, the fact that the 10-year Italian yield reached 4% this week isn’t lost on the ECB and the central bank would rather act sooner than later.

The way in which Italian bond futures have gapped higher in early trading suggests they are expecting something concrete on how to deal with fragmentation in the ECB’s bond universe.

