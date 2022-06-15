ECB Crisis Tool May Mean More Bond-Buying But Details Are Scarce

A new European Central Bank tool to prevent government debt blowouts may mean yet more asset purchases, though with details still few and far between economists are speculating over exactly what form the instrument may take.

After Wednesday’s emergency meeting of the Governing Council failed to reveal specifics, many are searching for clues in earlier programs to stem market turmoil. Here’s what they say the ECB may be thinking amid the recent spike in Italian bond yields.

Inflation in focus

Executive Board member Fabio Panetta explained after the unscheduled meeting that the only way for the ECB to raise interest rates in the face of unprecedented euro-zone inflation is to also have a backstop in place that ensures monetary policy is transmitted evenly across member-states

In practice, that means not allowing any unwarranted widening in the difference between the bond yields of the currency bloc’s strongest and weakest countries -- a concern that’s come to the fore as the German-Italian spread swells following the announcement of imminent rate hikes

How could the new instrument look?

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that any new tool would likely mean bond-buying that is flexible across “jurisdictions, the yield curve and time,” without a limit on purchases. It’s also likely to include “some conditionality on economic reforms”

One complication is that, in contrast to when other programs were rolled out, inflation is now running at record levels and the economy doesn’t need any more stimulus -- as bond-buying provides

Draghi flashbacks

To address that issue, some analysts have proposed adopting some aspects of the Securities Markets Program -- an ECB asset-purchase initiative from 2010 to tackle tensions hampering monetary-policy transmission. A key feature there was that liquidity created by bond purchases was drained from the system -- preventing it from acting as stimulus

That’s not the only option: Bloomberg Economics has said a toned-down version of Mario Draghi’s OMT program -- part of his “whatever-it-takes” pledge from 2012 -- with increased European Union surveillance or further reform proposals may be acceptable

The Brussels-based Bruegel think-tank proposed a similar structure in a paper prepared for the European Parliament that recommended officials opt for a country-specific purchase tool where EU policy makers confirm a nation’s debt sustainability

“This would enable the ECB then to consider a targeted asset-purchase program that neutralizes the increase in spreads that follows after an interest-rate increase (or when stopping QE), without fearing that it oversteps its mandate or that it makes political choices,” according to the paper

