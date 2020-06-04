15h ago
ECB Decision Day, Lockdown Easings, Japan Budget Hole: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The European Central Bank is set to decide today whether even bolder rescue action is needed; Germany has agreed on a $146 billion package to help revive the continent’s biggest economy
- With virus contagion rates under control, Europe is set for more lockdown-easing measures to recharge economies; reopening restaurants would only be a mild salve for Spain and Greece
- Japan’s already mammoth spending, including trillions of dollars in stimulus, likely requires a third extra budget to help plug a gaping hole spending and tax receipts
- Lenders and businesses in the U.S. say confusing rules have hampered rescue efforts amid the pandemic
- The Federal Reserve is expanding its municipal loan program to include smaller borrowers
- Southeast Asia is aiming to revive its normally booming tourism industry, starting with appeals to local residents
- Bloomberg Economics’ global GDP tracker shows output continued to fall in May, albeit at a slower pace than in April
- U.K. car sales dropped 90% in May after lockdowns closed showrooms
- Finally, don’t miss this week’s episode of the Stephanomics podcast
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.