ECB Decision Day, Swiss Intervention, China’s Rich Kids: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The European Central Bank is poised to deliver another blast of monetary stimulus Thursday to carry the euro area out of the pandemic crisis
- Switzerland’s foreign-exchange interventions to weaken the franc will be enough for the U.S. to qualify the country as a currency manipulator, though it has the option to hold back on the designation, according to people familiar with the matter
- Brexit negotiators have until Sunday to come up with a deal after talks between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough
- Serbia will probably refrain from further lowering borrowing costs Thursday to see if coronavirus risks dent its optimistic forecast for recovery. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the fate of a key IMF deal and faster inflation will likely prompt Ukraine’s central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at 6%
- Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens warned euro-area policy makers not to consider canceling government bonds bought during the pandemic
- After eight years of negative interest rates, Denmark says there’s no reason to expect they’ll rise anytime soon
- Japan expects its latest stimulus package to boost the economy by 3.6%, but analysts warn the number should be approached with caution
- U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in October to a level that’s consistent with a gradual improvement in the labor market
- The Bank of Canada stood pat on interest rates and reiterated its commitment to keep them at historic lows to support an economy buffeted by a second wave of Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Brazil’s central bank signaled it may be unable to fulfill its pledge to keep interest rates at a record low for long due to rising inflation expectations
- Over the years, China’s rich kids have become synonymous with obscene displays of wealth. But they’re starting to understand it’s better to keep their heads down, particularly after President Xi Jinping’s government started targeting billionaires
- China will start collecting extra duties on Australian wine from Friday, further ratcheting up tensions with Canberra
